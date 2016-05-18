Windows7
Microsoft won't support old Windows versions on new processors
Future AMD, Intel and Qualcomm chips won't officially handle Windows 8 or earlier.
You can stop Microsoft bugging you about Windows 10 upgrades
Notifications can be blocked, but only if you are prepared to mess about in the registry.
Microsoft gives retailers another year to sell Windows 7 PCs
If you want your next PC to come with Windows 7, you've got a year to buy it.
Windows 10 upgrade push changes things for IT pros and bootleggers
Next year Microsoft will make many users with Windows 7 or 8 update to Windows 10 automatically. If you don't want it, change your Windows Update settings now.
Your PC may update to Windows 10 if you don't pay attention
Microsoft already downloads Windows 10 as an optional update, but now it's checking the box to install it, too.
Windows 10 is up to 14 million installs already
Microsoft's Yusuf Mehdi is checking in with a Windows 10 status update, revealing that the OS is a...
Windows gets an emergency security fix across most versions (update: Hacking Team link)
If you use Windows -- just about any recent version of it, in fact -- you're going to want to chec...
Google is bringing the Chrome OS desktop to Windows 7
The Chrome browser on Windows 8 has had a Chrome OS-like view for a while, but it now looks like t...
Internet Explorer will block old plugins that leave your PC open to attack
Internet Explorer is generally safe for your web browsing needs these days, but that's not necessa...